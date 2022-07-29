TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $101.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.62.

NYSE TRU opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $167,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

