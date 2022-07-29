TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $101.00

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.62.

TransUnion Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE TRU opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $167,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.