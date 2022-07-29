Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 436,431 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $1,248,192.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,888,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,120,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,903. Corporate insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.18. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRVI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

