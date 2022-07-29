Trifast (LON:TRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Trifast Stock Performance

Trifast stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £130.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.57. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 89 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.50 ($1.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Trifast’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.