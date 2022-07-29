TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TrueBlue from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueBlue from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TrueBlue Stock Up 0.7 %

TBI stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

