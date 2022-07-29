Truist Financial Cuts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $95.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

