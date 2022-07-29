Truist Financial Increases PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $51.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.