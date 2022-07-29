Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE TRQ opened at C$32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1068605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.