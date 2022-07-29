Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE TRQ opened at C$32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1068605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.