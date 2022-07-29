UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,970 ($47.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,015.23. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a one year high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,736.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,663.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

