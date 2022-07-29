UBS Group Increases Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Price Target to €470.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €410.00 ($418.37) to €470.00 ($479.59) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SUVPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($663.27) to €518.00 ($528.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €520.00 ($530.61) to €540.00 ($551.02) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €665.00 ($678.57) to €570.00 ($581.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUVPF opened at $349.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.81. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $305.00 and a one year high of $736.22.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

