UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut shares of UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.18.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.