UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.