UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Michael R. Cole Sells 3,554 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
UFP Industries Price Performance
Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
