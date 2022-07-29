Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in July

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

