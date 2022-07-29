Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

About Unilever

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

