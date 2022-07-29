United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.