United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UG opened at $16.06 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

