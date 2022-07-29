United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) received a $200.00 target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

