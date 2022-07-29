United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $223.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) received a $223.00 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.