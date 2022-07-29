United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 143,658 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

United States Antimony Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

United States Antimony ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,110.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

