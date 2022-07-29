United States Steel (NYSE:X) Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
United States Steel Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE X opened at $21.70 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.09.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Steel (X)
