United States Steel (NYSE:X) Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE X opened at $21.70 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.09.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About United States Steel

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.