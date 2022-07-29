UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $53,059,422.24 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

UNH stock opened at $541.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.67 and its 200 day moving average is $496.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,859,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

