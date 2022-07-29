Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Trading Up 1.5 %

Unitil stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.