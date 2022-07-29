Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UHS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

