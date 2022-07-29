US Capital Advisors Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

TRGP stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Targa Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.