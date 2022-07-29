USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE USAC opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.81. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners



USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

