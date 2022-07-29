Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,690,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

