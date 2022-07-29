Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VLO stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.