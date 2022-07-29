Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

