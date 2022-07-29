Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 257.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

