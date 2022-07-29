Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

