Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 705,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

