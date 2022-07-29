Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

