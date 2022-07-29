Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 424,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $467.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

