Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

VAQC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

