Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.2 %

VRSK stock opened at $188.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.