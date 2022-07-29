Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veritex by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

