Verity & Verity LLC Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

