Versor Investments LP Acquires 13,036 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,280 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,926.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,307. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

