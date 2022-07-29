Versor Investments LP Acquires 2,762 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $125.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

