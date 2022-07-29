Versor Investments LP Acquires 3,520 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.