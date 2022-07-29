Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $15.00 price target on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

OII stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

