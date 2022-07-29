Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 19,457 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,037,130.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,037,130.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 345,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

