Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 8,497 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE FR opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.