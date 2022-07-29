Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

