Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 34,457 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 106.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Up 5.4 %

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $7.28 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

