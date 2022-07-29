Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,988 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE JBL opened at $58.15 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $941,011 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.