Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

