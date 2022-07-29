Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $492.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.