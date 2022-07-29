Versor Investments LP Decreases Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 151,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 18.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

