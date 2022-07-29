Versor Investments LP Has $417,000 Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

FHB stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

